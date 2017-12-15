Regardless of what your kids play with, they are always learning things about how the world works. Why not give them a little nudge towards science and technology with STEM toys?





The Purple Alphabet share some amazing options that will get kids thinking critically and solving problems.

An earthquake simulator shows kids what happens to different types of buildings when an earthquake hits. They’ll be learning things about physics and engineering that many adults don’t understand, all from playing with a toy.

Another toy lets kids build a maze for a plastic mouse and then program the mouse to move around the walls.

Learning is so cool!