New year, new you? Moms, it's time to get real about our New Year's resolutions
Friends and fans, it’s time to set the record straight.

Several of you have asked whether Tyson and I are married.

No. No, we are not.


Yes, I am married — but not to Tyson. You met my husband Mike in my Valentine’s Day lobster video. We have two children together.

And Tyson is in a relationship — with someone who is not me.

Tyson and I are coworkers. We’re also great friends. We spend a lot of time together. But our relationship has never been romantic. We’re more “Kelly & Ryan” than husband and wife.

(Tyson and me as Ryan and Kelly)

That’s not to say that I’d never, ever marry Tyson. I just met Mike a long time before I met Tyson. And I love my husband.

So, for those of you who liked us as a couple, please continue to like us! Nothing has changed. We’re still going to have our banter, and he’s still going to call me out for sticking my hands in every recipe I make. We’re just setting the record straight about our relationship.

Can’t get enough Tyson?

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

