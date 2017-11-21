Menu
You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick
This Thanksgiving was a huge success! Tyson did the cooking and he nailed it, mostly thanks to his friend Big Mama.

Now it’s time to do some quiet reflection on what we’re thankful for this year. (Oh, who are we kidding? Tyson and I have never been quiet in our lives!)


Last year, we made a video about how we’re thankful for you, our amazing fans!

This year, we decided to turn gratitude into a game. I listed the things I believe Tyson is thankful for, and he did the same for me.

It wasn’t always civil. In fact, at one point, it seemed like we were passive-aggressively listing the things we don’t like about each other.

But, in the end, we came together to decide the one thing we’re most thankful for — and, naturally, it’s still you! We can’t believe we get to do this for a living, and that’s all thanks to you! And we want all the Elissa the Mom and Tyson fans to be themselves, always. We want them to be happy, healthy, and amazing all year long!

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
