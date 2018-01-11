Menu
We’re well into the new year. You’ve already broken your resolutions — or you followed my advice and didn’t make any to begin with.


But Tyson has some words of wisdom for you. And they’re surprisingly good. I wholeheartedly agree with everyone he’s saying.

If your life is full of toxic people, you need to get rid of them!

Don’t waste your time on people who make you feel sad or inferior. Don’t insult members of my family (Tyson included). Don’t spread your negativity to me, because I don’t have time for it.

Above all, work on loving yourself. You can’t love others until you love yourself.

