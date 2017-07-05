Stop buying expensive disinfecting wipes — you can make your own with just 3 ingredients

Have you ever thought to yourself, “My goodness, I’m ruining the planet with all of these Clorox wet wipes I’m using?”

RELATED: Stop buying those pricey makeup wipes and make your own at home for pennies

I have. So I decided to start making my own. This’ll save both money and the environment!

You will need:

Washcloths

A jar or container (big enough to hold all your washcloths!)

2 tablespoons liquid detergent

¼ cup rubbing alcohol

1 cup water



My container was so big that I actually quadrupled my amounts of detergent, rubbing alcohol, and water to cover all the washcloths. But that turned out to be a mistake — it made my wipes way too sudsy.

Basically, learn from my mistakes. There’s no need to load up on ingredients, no matter how many washcloths you use.

More cleaning tips and tricks from Elissa the Mom:

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!