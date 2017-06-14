The perfect DIY Father’s Day gift is this cologne made of a little essential oil and a lot of love

Last week, I showed you how to use essential oils to refresh your toilet. But did you know they can also be used to make cologne?

This Father’s Day, instead of buying Dad a bottle of expensive fragrance, gather a diffuser and your favorite essential oils, and make your own! Homemade gifts are always more meaningful, and this one can even be customized to perfectly suit your dad!

Every cologne you make will have the same base:

2 teaspoons sweet almond oil



5 drops jojoba oil

5 drops vitamin E oil

Next, you add the fun part — the good-smelling oils! I whipped up this scent for Tyson (who’s a dad):

Tyson’s Prince Charming Cologne

8 drops grapefruit oil

4 drops lemon oil

2 drops bergamot oil

4 drops vetiver oil

3 drops Texas cedarwood oil

Tyson wanted to make his own cologne, so I let him go wild. Unfortunately, he went a little too wild:

Tyson’s Custom Cologne (don’t make this)

3 drops frankincense

3 drops rosemary oil

2 drops teatree oil

4 drops cinnamon oil

Once Tyson got a whiff of his creation, he agreed with me that “recipes are important.”

What essential oils would you use in your perfect cologne?

