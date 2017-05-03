Her cheerful fiesta flowers will spruce up any special event

Who says we need to restrict our colorful tissue paper flowers to Cinco de Mayo? They would look beautiful at just about any occasion, from weddings to baby showers.

You only need three materials to make them, and they’re so easy that the kids can help too! I stand by this craft 100 percent.

You will need:

Tissue paper in lots of bright colors

Scissors

A stapler

Pipe cleaners (optional)



My favorite part about crafting is that it’s also a mindfulness exercise. If you’ve got a lot on your mind, or you’re worried about the future or past, just make some of these paper flowers. Seriously. It’ll force you to be in the present. Maybe that’s why I enjoy arts and crafts so much!

