The pressure to create the perfect Halloween is so intense, it’s almost like a second Christmas

When did Halloween become the second Christmas? Where does this pressure to create a perfect Halloween come from?
Last year, I ranted about how Christmas is the most stressful time to be a parent, yet I love every second of it.
That’s how I’m starting to feel about Halloween.
My kids’ Halloween costumes are more elaborate than anything I ever wore as a child. But I think I indulge them because when I was their age, I wanted all of this.
Halloween didn’t become the new Christmas until I was too old to enjoy it. So now, I want to make it magical and memorable for my own children.
Parents, do you feel this way?
