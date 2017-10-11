The pressure to create the perfect Halloween is so intense, it’s almost like a second Christmas

When did Halloween become the second Christmas? Where does this pressure to create a perfect Halloween come from?

Last year, I ranted about how Christmas is the most stressful time to be a parent, yet I love every second of it.

That’s how I’m starting to feel about Halloween.

My kids’ Halloween costumes are more elaborate than anything I ever wore as a child. But I think I indulge them because when I was their age, I wanted all of this.

Halloween didn’t become the new Christmas until I was too old to enjoy it. So now, I want to make it magical and memorable for my own children.





Parents, do you feel this way?

Halloween fun from Elissa the Mom

