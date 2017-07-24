She spritzes her shower with this miracle spray every day to prevent mildew buildup

A dirty shower is a pain to clean, but my daily shower spray will keep the tiles tidy between scrubbings.

RELATED: You’re showering wrong, and it’s damaging your skin and hair

The spray is super easy to make, it’ll save you a lot of money on cleaning supplies, and it prevents mildew buildup. What could be better?

You will need:

24 ounces water

2 tablespoons vinegar

½ cup hydrogen peroxide

2 tablespoons dish soap



½ cup rubbing alcohol

Spray bottle

I like to write the recipe on the spray bottle — that way, when I inevitably run out of shower spray, I’ll immediately know exactly how to make more.

More cleaning tips and tricks from Elissa the Mom:

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!