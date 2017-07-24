She spritzes her shower with this miracle spray every day to prevent mildew buildup

A dirty shower is a pain to clean, but my daily shower spray will keep the tiles tidy between scrubbings.
The spray is super easy to make, it’ll save you a lot of money on cleaning supplies, and it prevents mildew buildup. What could be better?
You will need:
- 24 ounces water
- 2 tablespoons vinegar
- ½ cup hydrogen peroxide
- 2 tablespoons dish soap
- ½ cup rubbing alcohol
- Spray bottle
I like to write the recipe on the spray bottle — that way, when I inevitably run out of shower spray, I’ll immediately know exactly how to make more.
