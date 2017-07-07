In just a few steps, a huge plastic sheet becomes an irresistibly fun homemade Slip ‘N Slide

What child (or child at heart, like Tyson and Marc) doesn’t love taking a few runs down the Slip ‘N Slide on a hot day?

Because I love my children, I took it upon myself to make them a DIY Slip ‘N Slide in the backyard.

You will need:

Pool noodles

Plastic sheeting (the heavier, the better)

Plastic stakes

Heavy-duty Velcro

Hose divider



2 soaker hoses

Hose extender with a sprinkler

Hammer

Scissors

Yes, this was another ambitious project. And it was so hot the day we decided to make it. That combination made Tyson a little crabby as he hammered those stakes into the grass.

But just look at how much fun he and Marc had as they took turns flying down the slide! (And I’m not going to lie — I enjoyed it, too.)

