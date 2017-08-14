She found this DIY tricycle car wash while browsing Pinterest and knew she had to make it

Sometimes, you look on Pinterest and you find things like — oh, I don’t know, maybe a tricycle car wash?
And you look at that tricycle car wash and you think to yourself, “Let’s do it.”
This is easily the craziest thing I’ve seen on Pinterest at this point. It was so bonkers, I just had to try it. When I started shopping for it, I wanted to turn back. But I couldn’t. I was in too deep.
And was it easy? Of course it wasn’t. It took nearly an entire day to put together. But because I love my kids, I’m willing to do things like this for them.
You will need:
- Pool noodles + cut-up pool noodles
- Rubber mallet
- 9 “T” connectors (¾-inch)
- 9 “L” connectors (¾-inch)
- 2 caps
- 2 “cross” connectors (¾-inch)
- Female hose adapter
- Male hose adapter
- 2 misters
- Two (2) 5-foot PVC pipes (¾-inch)
- Twenty (20) 2.5-foot PVC pipes (¾-inch)
- One (1) 6-inch PVC pipe (¾-inch)
- Three (3) 3-foot PVC pipes (¾-inch)
- Two (2) 1-foot PVC pipes (¾-inch)
- Cut board
- Fabric cutter
- 2 shower curtains
- Kitchen sponges
- Drill with ⅛-inch bit
(Is your head spinning yet?)
A construction plan for the car wash is available at Design Mom, where I found this idea via Pinterest.
Thankfully, the finished product worked, and Tyson and I had a blast testing it for my kids.
