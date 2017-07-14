This mom explains why a wagon is absolutely essential for pool days with the kids

My two children are still babies, so getting them ready for a day at the pool can take forever.

I’ve been doing this for a few summers, and I’ve figured out some hacks and tricks along the way. Now, I’m going to share them with you.

First and foremost, get a wagon. I bought a Radio Flyer for $50 from a big-box store that shall remain nameless. Fifty bucks may seem a little steep, but I promise you, this is a worthwhile investment.





Hauling all your stuff in a bulky beach bag just doesn’t make sense. A wagon can fit your kids, their water and snacks, pool toys and floaties, towels, and a smaller, more sensible bag full of sunscreen and other essentials.

Plus, the side of my wagon folds down to form a couch that can comfortably seat two adults. This is a no-brainer, moms.

I like to pack a waterproof picnic blanket that my kids can sit on while they eat their lunch or snacks. The blanket and their towels also serve as a divider between my son and daughter in the wagon to prevent them from fighting while I roll them to the pool.

What do you always pack in your wagon? (You do have a wagon, right? Did I mention that you need a wagon? Because you really, really need a wagon.)

