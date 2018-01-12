It’s winter. It’s too cold to play outside. My kids are stuck indoors. They’re driving me crazy. What to do?
Tyson and I set up an obstacle course in my hallway. We called it the Impossible Mission.
The trick is to get through the maze without falling over or breaking any of the streamers.
You will need:
- Streamers, string, or anything similar
- Scotch tape
- Coffee (to keep Mom sane)
Naturally, Tyson whipped through the obstacle course in record time.
I had a little more trouble.
But kids are bound to have better luck than I did, and it’ll keep them entertained on a boring day inside.
