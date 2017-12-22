Tyson, in true Tyson fashion, forgot to do his Christmas shopping this year.

Now, we’re down to the wire. It’s too late to order anything online. And you can’t “turn the porch light off” like you do on Halloween when you run out of candy, Tyson.





I came up with a couple of last-minute Christmas gift ideas for him:

A hug is always free.

How about an IOU?

Put money in a card and call it a day.

Suck it up and go to the mall.

Sorry, Tyson. I know it sucks to go to the mall the weekend before Christmas, but you did this to yourself!

