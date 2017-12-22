Menu
These easy homemade liquid motion lamps are the best way to entertain kids
Tyson, in true Tyson fashion, forgot to do his Christmas shopping this year.

Now, we’re down to the wire. It’s too late to order anything online. And you can’t “turn the porch light off” like you do on Halloween when you run out of candy, Tyson.


I came up with a couple of last-minute Christmas gift ideas for him:

  • A hug is always free.
  • How about an IOU?
  • Put money in a card and call it a day.
  • Suck it up and go to the mall.

Sorry, Tyson. I know it sucks to go to the mall the weekend before Christmas, but you did this to yourself!

Elissa Benzie
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
