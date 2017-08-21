In defense of the fanny pack: Why it’s so much better than a purse

I’m bringing back the fanny pack.

Here’s why everyone mom should invest in one — they’re easy to carry and nearly impossible to steal or lose, they free up your arms, and they fit all your stuff. (And the stuff that doesn’t fit can be kept in the car, because it’s probably not essential.)

Why do we even have purses in a world where fanny packs exist?

So who’s with me? Who wants to start carrying a fanny pack? Just say the word and I’ll make some Elissa the Mom fanny packs for everyone!





