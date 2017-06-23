With just a few fabric scraps, she makes the perfect hideout for her kids

When you were a kid, did you have a fort or tree house or some other type of hideout?

I wanted to give my children something similar, so I took it upon myself to build a tent (really a teepee, but we’ll call it a tent) for them.

You will need:

6 pieces of wood (1 x 2 x 8)

Rope

Pinking sheers

Glue gun



Fabric

Drill

Ruler

Hammer and nail set

Unfortunately, I may have bitten off more than I can chew with this project. It turned out great, but if I had to do it all over again, I’d probably just buy my kids a tent. But if you’re crafty, go for it!

