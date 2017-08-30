Her DIY time management clock keeps her family on track all year long

I have two young children, and keeping them on a schedule is a daily struggle. So I made a color-coded time management clock to help them stay on track.
The clock is broken up into morning and evening portions. Now, as long as my kids are home, they don’t have any excuse for being late.
You will need:
- Clock
- Markers
- Paper banner kit
- Scissors
- Wooden panel
Make the clock as ornate or as simple as you want. There are no rules here, just as long as it’s fun.
