Her family’s ultimate pillow fort is so epic, it uses 4 sheets and 2 couches

It’s time for a sad confession: I didn’t make my first pillow fort until I shot this video. In my defense, I didn’t have any siblings until I was 11, so I had no one to build one with.
This ultimate pillow fort is everything I ever wanted. It’s so much easier to make than my child-size teepee, and the whole family can get involved with building it.
So, on a Friday night or a rainy weekend afternoon, make some memories with your kids. Life is short, and this is something they’ll definitely remember.
You will need:
- A living room! Everyone has one of those, right?
- 2 king-size sheet sets, preferably camo
- Disco ball
- Flashlights
- Nerf gun + some ammo
- Twinkly lights
- Binoculars
- Signage
- Snacks and bottled water
- Games, etc.
Really, let your kids fill their fort with whatever they want. After all, it’s their hideout.
Playtime with Elissa the Mom
