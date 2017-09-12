Her family’s ultimate pillow fort is so epic, it uses 4 sheets and 2 couches

It’s time for a sad confession: I didn’t make my first pillow fort until I shot this video. In my defense, I didn’t have any siblings until I was 11, so I had no one to build one with.

This ultimate pillow fort is everything I ever wanted. It’s so much easier to make than my child-size teepee, and the whole family can get involved with building it.

So, on a Friday night or a rainy weekend afternoon, make some memories with your kids. Life is short, and this is something they’ll definitely remember.

You will need:





A living room! Everyone has one of those, right?

2 king-size sheet sets, preferably camo

Disco ball

Flashlights

Nerf gun + some ammo

Twinkly lights

Binoculars

Signage

Snacks and bottled water

Games, etc.

Really, let your kids fill their fort with whatever they want. After all, it’s their hideout.

Playtime with Elissa the Mom

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!