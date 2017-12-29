Menu
He may be blind, but so is their love
It’s hard to enjoy New Year’s Eve when you have two small children running around. But, I have a creative way to keep them distracted until midnight.


By the way, if you want the kids to go to bed well before the new year begins, Netflix has a brilliant solution.

If the kids are slightly older, know all of your usual tricks, and want to be part of the fun, here’s what you can do.

You will need:

  • Paper lunch bags
  • Markers
  • Paper plates
  • Rice
  • Stapler
  • Other things you know your kids will love

I created one bag for every hour, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The times written on the bags indicate when they should be opened. Each bag is filled with a kid-friendly activity. I chose:

  • 8 p.m.: DIY s’mores kit (graham crackers, chocolate bar, marshmallows)
  • 9 p.m.: Deck of cards
  • 10 p.m.: Nothing (this is when the kids play hide and seek)
  • 11 p.m.: All the aforementioned items — make some shakers!
  • 12 a.m.: Sparkling cider and cups

Of course, you don’t have to do exactly what I do. Find something your kids will love. Get creative!

Tyson and I hope you and your family have a safe and fun New Year’s Eve, and a healthy and joyful 2018!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
