It’s hard to enjoy New Year’s Eve when you have two small children running around. But, I have a creative way to keep them distracted until midnight.





By the way, if you want the kids to go to bed well before the new year begins, Netflix has a brilliant solution.

If the kids are slightly older, know all of your usual tricks, and want to be part of the fun, here’s what you can do.

You will need:

Paper lunch bags

Markers

Paper plates

Rice

Stapler

Other things you know your kids will love

I created one bag for every hour, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The times written on the bags indicate when they should be opened. Each bag is filled with a kid-friendly activity. I chose:

8 p.m.: DIY s’mores kit (graham crackers, chocolate bar, marshmallows)

DIY s’mores kit (graham crackers, chocolate bar, marshmallows) 9 p.m.: Deck of cards

Deck of cards 10 p.m.: Nothing (this is when the kids play hide and seek)

Nothing (this is when the kids play hide and seek) 11 p.m.: All the aforementioned items — make some shakers!

All the aforementioned items — make some shakers! 12 a.m.: Sparkling cider and cups

Of course, you don’t have to do exactly what I do. Find something your kids will love. Get creative!

Tyson and I hope you and your family have a safe and fun New Year’s Eve, and a healthy and joyful 2018!

