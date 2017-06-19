Mildew is making your towels reek, but she has a little trick for getting rid of the stink

Do you have nasty, mildew-smelling towels? I do. That’s what happens when towels get old.

Over time, laundry detergent builds up in the towels’ cotton, and they eventually start to stink. That’s my simple explanation, anyway.

So how do you get rid of the reek? It’s easier than you think.

Throw your smelly towels in the washing machine, and then, instead of adding detergent, use white vinegar. Make sure the water is hot when you run the machine.





Don’t wash your towels in vinegar every time; just do it once to eliminate those nasty odors.

