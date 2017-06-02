She uses these two all-natural ingredients to degrease her kitchen cabinets in seconds

I love to cook, as you all know, but spending lots of time in the kitchen leads to some inevitable messes.

If your culinary creations result in splattered cabinets, just make this simple paste to degrease them in no time at all.

You will need:

1 part coconut oil

3 parts baking soda

Once you’ve combined the two ingredients to form a paste, rub it on the greasiest parts of your cabinets. Scrub it in with a sponge, then use a paper towel to wipe it off. Voilà!





