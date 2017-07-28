She convinces her kids that cleaning is fun by turning their chores into games

My children are only 2 and 4 years old, but it’s never too early to start implementing good habits.
I strongly believe that you should make your children work for you. These are basically free employees. And I have a great hack for getting kids to think cleaning is fun.
I use painter’s tape to make a small box on the floor, and then I ask my children to sweep all the crumbs on the floor into the box. I even bought a child-size broom at the big-box store that shall remain nameless so they don’t have to struggle with the grownups’ cleaning supplies.
Offering a little incentive for a job well done can’t hurt. Tyson played the role of my child in this video, and I rewarded him with his favorite treat — a Hershey bar.
