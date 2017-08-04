A basket of goodies and that “Clean Up Song” from “Barney” are enough to motivate kids to tidy up

You know that “Clean Up Song” from “Barney” — the obnoxiously cheerful one that gets stuck in your head every time you hear it?

Tyson thinks this song changes lives. Whenever it plays, kids are automatically motivated to pick up after themselves.

Once my kids become old enough to clean their own bedrooms, I plan to give them a tote filled with everything they need to keep their spaces tidy. I put a checklist of all the things they need to do on the side of the basket.





And yes, maybe I’ll put the “Clean Up Song” on a speaker and play it in their bedrooms to make them finish their chores.

How do you motivate your kids to clean?

