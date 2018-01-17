Do you love or hate group texting? Tyson is a fan. Actually, for him, it’s an obsession.

He won’t tell me how many people are in his family group text, but I know it includes his brothers, his aunts in Florida, and even his daughter. He pulls everybody in. And they get mad at him.





People don’t need to know everything, Tyson. Nobody else in the family wants to see 80+ texts about God knows what between you and your brother.

So when is it OK to send a text to your entire family?

When somebody has died.

When somebody has had a baby.

When somebody has gotten married.

Basically, big life events.

News that everybody needs to know. But nobody needs a Happy New Year message at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.



Anything more than that and the group text becomes annoying. As soon as someone replies, it drags everybody back in. Nobody has time for that, Tyson!

And when you do group text, be mindful and considerate of what you’re saying and when you’re saying it.

