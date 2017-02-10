Rare Life

Feel-good Friday: Be inspired by these amazing people

This Friday, we thought we’d spread some good vibes. Check out these people going out of their way to make the world a better place.

In times like these, it’s important to remember how great the world can be. It can be a place of love, friendship and happiness. We, as people of the world, can affect positive changes in small doses every time we go out through a small compliment, a donation to charity, or volunteering. The world gets a little brighter with every positive step forward we take.


Enjoy the video — we hope it brings a smile to your day!

Marc August, Rare Staff | Posted on
