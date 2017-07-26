Which state is America’s worst? Here is one website’s surprising opinion

One website really doesn’t like Florida, and it isn’t afraid to let its readers know it.

The folks at Thrillist put together a list that ranks each state based on it’s “contributions to America,” which include such factors as physical beauty, inventions and food and drink.

Florida finished dead last.

Although at least one of the two writers of the article has cousins in Florida, the writers still decided that Florida is the worst state in America.

The authors cite "Florida's awfulness resume," which is mostly based on the weird crimes that occur in the state, as the deciding factor against it.





States also ranked at the bottom of the pack were Delaware, at 49, Ohio, at 48; and Arizona at 47.

The list ranks Michigan as the best state in the country, followed by Maine, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana, in that order.