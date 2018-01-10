If you’ve never made an entire dinner on a single sheet pan, then you’re in for a treat.

It’s true that you can make your whole dinner in the oven at once. Simply pile all the ingredients and seasonings onto a cookie sheet, preferably one with tall sides. Make sure everything is in a single layer, then throw it in the oven.





The Domestic Geek shows us 3 delicious recipes that are ready in a snap.

Give one of these recipes a try this week: