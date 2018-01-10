Menu
1 week of dinners for $100 | I ended the week with a bang by making these incredible buffalo chicken sweet potatoes
If you’ve never made an entire dinner on a single sheet pan, then you’re in for a treat.

It’s true that you can make your whole dinner in the oven at once. Simply pile all the ingredients and seasonings onto a cookie sheet, preferably one with tall sides. Make sure everything is in a single layer, then throw it in the oven.


RELATED: Need a low-maintenance dinner? This teriyaki salmon meal can be made in just one pan

The Domestic Geek shows us 3 delicious recipes that are ready in a snap.

Give one of these recipes a try this week:

  • Light chicken Parmesan with zucchini
  • Steak and asparagus
  • Maple pork chops with squash and sprouts
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
