8 sweet pieces of Halloween candy trivia

With Halloween candy filling the bags of all the kids and food jars of all the office workers around the country, here are a few interesting facts about America’s candy habits, courtesy of the fine folks at Candystore.com.

Their results don’t necessarily reflect popularity – but as the largest bulk candy dealer around, they’ve been tracking candy sales since 2008.

1. Texas buys the most

What’s bigger in Texas? The pile of Starburst that Texans bought for Halloween between 2008 and 2016.





Starburst, with 1,952,361 pounds, edged out Reese’s peanut butter cups, with 1,927,663 pounds sold. Almond Joy is eating dust in this candy drive, coming in third at 837,525.

2. Starburst is the most popular in a state

Fueled by its popularity in Texas, Starburst is the candy Candystore.com has seen purchased the most. It also owns the top spot in South Dakota and Wisconsin, and comes in second in Idaho, Indiana and New Hampshire.

3. Candy corn is still popular

The popularity of candy corn seems to overcome any regional preferences. It is the most popular candy in six states – Michigan, South Carolina, Idaho, New Mexico, Alabama and Rhode Island. Together, they totaled 504,166 pounds sold.

4. Double your Ms

While candy corn is the most popular in six states, M&Ms are a strong second in eight states, the most of any candy.

They’re running close behind in Ohio (Blow Pops), Rhode Island (candy corn), Montana (Dubble Bubble), Vermont (Milky Way), Kansas, Oregon and Iowa (all favoring Reese’s Cups), and Maine (Sour Patch Kids). Close counts for a lot of M&M’s in this race.

5. Third place

The bronze medalists in this year’s numbers were a three-way tie between candy corn, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Skittles, which all came in third in five states. Skittles had by far the most pounds sold, though, led by more than a million pounds sold in California.

6. The least most favorite

The state of Connecticut was the only one to prefer Almond Joy, which was also the least-purchased candy to be any state’s favorite, with only 2,457 pounds sold.

7. Other singular favorites

Connecticut wasn’t the only state to end up with a singular favorite, though. Montana favored Dubble Bubble; Mississippi preferred 3 Musketeers; Nevada, Hershey Kisses; Alaska, Twix; Louisiana, Lemonheads; and Delaware went for Life Savers.

8. Amount spent

The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year alone.

Candystore.com says that online shopping for candy is going up, with a 15 percent rise in 2015.