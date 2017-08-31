Food and drink

Attention, chicken lovers — here’s how to get free Chick-fil-A breakfast

Article will continue after advertisement

If you can’t get enough of Chick-fil-A’s famous breakfast, you’ll be pleased to know the chain is giving it away for free.

Starting Aug. 31, customers who create a new account or already have an account on the Chick-fil-A One app can take advantage of a free breakfast entree. That includes new offerings like the Hash Brown Scramble, as well as the classic Chicken Biscuit.

RELATED: Here are 6 delicious ways to save money and get free food at Chick-fil-A

The free breakfast promotion will run through Saturday, Sept. 30.


Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement