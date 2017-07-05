Food and drink

Banana bread in a Mason jar will be the cutest addition to your summer brunch party

Mason jars scream summer because they make every event feel like a picnic.

These personal sized banana breads are the perfect way to step up your brunch game without a lot of extra effort. The only step it takes to transform a basic sweet bread recipe into this adorable presentation is to spoon the batter into jars instead of a bread pan. How easy is that?

Try this recipe from Delish and impress your friends at your next party!

Here’s what you’ll need:


  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 3 ripe bananas, mashed
  • ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
