Banana bread in a Mason jar will be the cutest addition to your summer brunch party

Mason jars scream summer because they make every event feel like a picnic.

These personal sized banana breads are the perfect way to step up your brunch game without a lot of extra effort. The only step it takes to transform a basic sweet bread recipe into this adorable presentation is to spoon the batter into jars instead of a bread pan. How easy is that?

Try this recipe from Delish and impress your friends at your next party!

Here’s what you’ll need:



