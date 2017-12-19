Happy holidays!

In honor of the season, we’re straying from our usual Bar Tricks format and bringing you some very special drink recipes.





We’ve already shown you how to make a sweet and fruity Christmosa. Now, get ready to indulge in these delicious gingerbread martinis after enjoying Christmas dinner!

You will need:

Each martini

Ice cubes

4 ounces Irish cream liqueur

4 ounces vodka

2 ounces coffee liqueur

2 ounces gingerbread syrup*

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Whipped topping

Crushed gingerbread cookies

*Gingerbread syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

5 cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

2-inch piece fresh ginger, cut into rounds

To make the syrup: Combine the ingredients and bring them to a boil over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then lower the heat and allow the mixture to simmer for five minutes. Let it cool for at least 20 minutes before using. Read more here.

Cheers to a safe, healthy and happy holiday season! If you need some bar riddles and games to delight your guests, look no further.