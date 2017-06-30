Be the hero of summer by turning your kids’ favorite soda into ice cream

How easy does this ice cream recipe sound? All you need is three ingredients, one bowl, and four hours in the freezer.

Use Mountain Dew or your kids’ favorite soda for a fun flavor your can’t find at the grocery store.

There’s nothing like making your own ice cream on a hot summer day.

Here’s what you’ll need: