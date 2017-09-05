Food and drink

Beer pong just got a classy update and you’re going to love it

As fun as the classic drinking game beer pong may be, some people just don’t like the taste of beer. Well, now there’s a solution because beer pong just got a major update in the form of Prosecco Pong.

It works essentially the same way as beer pong — but instead of beer, use bubbly; and instead of solo cups, use plastic champagne flutes. Arrange the cups in any configuration you want — we recommend the classic 4,3,2,1 but the video above shows 3,2,1 — and throw the ping pong balls as you normally would.


Insider shows us exactly how to play.

All the fun of your college days, with the air of adulting. Win-win!

