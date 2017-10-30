Believe it or not, this salad will give you clearer skin

A good skincare routine is essential for healthy looking skin.

You won’t have a clear complexion without washing and moisturizing, but sometimes it takes more than just the basics. The health of your skin is determined by what you eat, too.

This salad is packed with detoxifying superfoods to up your nutrient game.

Actress Molly Sims shares her recipe with blogger Chriselle Lim. The veggies are great, but the real secret weapon is the herb vinaigrette.





Here’s what you’ll need:

1 handful fresh cilantro

1 handful fresh basil

1 handful fresh parsley

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

pink Himalayan sea salt

pepper

your favorite salad greens

This salad will definitely take your skincare to the next level!