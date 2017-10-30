Food and drink

Believe it or not, this salad will give you clearer skin

A good skincare routine is essential for healthy looking skin.

You won’t have a clear complexion without washing and moisturizing, but sometimes it takes more than just the basics. The health of your skin is determined by what you eat, too.

This salad is packed with detoxifying superfoods to up your nutrient game.

Actress Molly Sims shares her recipe with blogger Chriselle Lim. The veggies are great, but the real secret weapon is the herb vinaigrette.


Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 handful fresh cilantro
  • 1 handful fresh basil
  • 1 handful fresh parsley
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • pink Himalayan sea salt
  • pepper
  • your favorite salad greens

This salad will definitely take your skincare to the next level!

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
