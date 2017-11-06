Believe it or not, you can actually make an entire Thanksgiving dinner in just one hour

Some people enjoy cooking all day on Thanksgiving, but if you’re not one of them, we’ve found a one-hour plan that will help you reclaim the day.

It’s hard to believe, but YouTuber betterrecipes really does cook an entire Thanksgiving meal in just one hour. She shows us exactly what hacks she uses to get the cooking done quickly.

Of course, you could always add your favorite family recipe to the mix, but you’ll basically have all day free.





Some time-saving tips:

Dress up pre-packaged mashed potatoes with onion and chive cream cheese.

Add bacon to steamable frozen green beans.

Cook your turkey in an indoor deep fryer. It only takes four minutes per pound.

Use pre-chopped onions and celery, or chop them the day before.

Make mini pies, which will cook faster than a regular sized pie.

Menu:

Turkey

Stuffing

Garlic biscuits

Cranberry sauce

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Mini pumpkin pies

Sure, a lot of these things aren’t 100 percent homemade, but you’ll have enough energy and time left over to enjoy the day with your family.