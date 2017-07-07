Bread pudding is delicious on its own, but imagine adding cookie butter and white chocolate chips

Cookie butter is one of the greatest inventions in the food scene. It’s good enough to be enjoyed straight out of the jar, or you can even make your own.

Maybe one of the best parts is that you can add it to other things to make them better, too, like this cookie butter mug cake.

What about cookie butter bread pudding; how amazing does that sound? All the custardy goodness plus the distinct taste cookie butter and the sweetness of white chocolate chips? Count us in!

Find the full recipe on Wine & Glue.





Here’s what you’ll need: