Can a cinnamon roll possibly be improved? Yes — just add chocolate

Nobody’s debating whether a cinnamon roll is the perfect breakfast food; we know it is.

But can this beloved pastry be improved? We’ll let Southern Living be the judge of that.

The magazine’s recipe for chocolate cinnamon rolls is really something to experience. They’re even topped with a vanilla-orange glaze to kick the deliciousness up to the next level.

You will need:

Dough

½ cup warm water



1 envelope active dry yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

5 cups all-purpose flour

3 more tablespoons sugar

5 teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup cold butter, cubed

½ cup shortening, cubed

2 cups buttermilk, room temperature

The chocolate part!

½ cup butter, softened

⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 bittersweet chocolate baking bars, chopped

Vanilla-orange glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon orange zest

Get the full recipe here.