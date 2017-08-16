Food and drink

Celebrate National Potato Day (yes, really!) with these easy recipes

On Saturday, August 19, we celebrate America’s favorite starchy staple with National Potato Day. Although the potato is often assumed to be European in origin, its history dates back to modern-day Peru, and it was first grown between 8000-5000 BC.

We’ve made a lot of improvements to how we serve potatoes since then, so in honor of National Potato Day, we’ve curated some of the best recipe collections from around the web.

