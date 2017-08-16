Celebrate National Potato Day (yes, really!) with these easy recipes

On Saturday, August 19, we celebrate America’s favorite starchy staple with National Potato Day. Although the potato is often assumed to be European in origin, its history dates back to modern-day Peru, and it was first grown between 8000-5000 BC.
We’ve made a lot of improvements to how we serve potatoes since then, so in honor of National Potato Day, we’ve curated some of the best recipe collections from around the web.
- 73 of Bon Appétit’s favorite potato recipes ever. We can’t wait to try the San Francisco Garlic Fries.
- The Pioneer Woman offers an irresistible recipe for scalloped potatoes and ham that looks like absolute perfection with gobs of melted cheese.
- 19 easy potato recipes from the team at Good Housekeeping. We like the potato halves with smoked salmon and dill for a classy appetizer for your next dinner party.
- Country Living offers 39 simple, but delicious potato recipes and we’re all in on this deviled-egg potato salad