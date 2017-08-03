Celebrate National Watermelon Day with this adorable cheesecake

This watermelon cheesecake is too cute not to make this summer.

August 3 is National Watermelon Day, which sounds like the perfect excuse for this dessert. The white rind is made up of cheesecake, while the pink fruit part is watermelon juice and strawberry Jell-O.

Your kids will have so much fun eating this creative treat.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the crust:

14 oz plain cookies, like graham crackers or vanilla wafers



1 cup butter or margarine

gel food coloring, red and green

For the cheesecake:

⅔ Tbsp powdered gelatin

1 Tbsp plus 2 tsp room temperature water

1 cup cream cheese

⅓ cup sugar

¼ cup milk

¼ cup cream

For the fruit and seeds:

1½ cups watermelon juice

1 packet strawberry Jell-O

3 Tbsp water

3.5 oz dark chocolate

Find the full tutorial on How to Cook That.