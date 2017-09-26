Say goodbye to this beloved Chick-fil-A menu item

Chicken salad, we hardly knew ye.

Chick-fil-A recently announced it is removing its chicken salad sandwich from the menu. It will disappear forever Sept. 30.

“The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one,” Chick-fil-A spokesperson Leigh Jackson told Southern Living. “We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants.”





But all is not lost for chicken salad fans. Chick-fil-A is offering the recipe for its version of the classic dish on its website.

You will need: