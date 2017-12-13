Menu
We think dessert should be beautiful -- and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning
Looking for a festive holiday cookie? Here’s an illuminating suggestion.

Jazz up your Christmas sugar cookies by adding this beautiful light pattern:


(Southern Living)

It’s easy enough to make; just use mini M&M’s or candy-coated sunflower seeds for the “lights.”

Did we mention this recipe is from Southern Living? So you know it’s good!

You will need:

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1½ cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 32 ounces powdered sugar
  • 4 teaspoons meringue powder
  • 10-12 tablespoons water water
  • Black cookie icing
  • Mini M&M’s or candy-coated sunflower seeds

Easy, pretty, colorful, and festive — what more do you need in a Christmas cookie? Follow along with a written recipe at Southern Living.

