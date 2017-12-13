Looking for a festive holiday cookie? Here’s an illuminating suggestion.
Jazz up your Christmas sugar cookies by adding this beautiful light pattern:
It’s easy enough to make; just use mini M&M’s or candy-coated sunflower seeds for the “lights.”
Did we mention this recipe is from Southern Living? So you know it’s good!
You will need:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1½ cups sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 32 ounces powdered sugar
- 4 teaspoons meringue powder
- 10-12 tablespoons water water
- Black cookie icing
- Mini M&M’s or candy-coated sunflower seeds
Easy, pretty, colorful, and festive — what more do you need in a Christmas cookie? Follow along with a written recipe at Southern Living.