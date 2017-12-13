Looking for a festive holiday cookie? Here’s an illuminating suggestion.

Jazz up your Christmas sugar cookies by adding this beautiful light pattern:





It’s easy enough to make; just use mini M&M’s or candy-coated sunflower seeds for the “lights.”

Did we mention this recipe is from Southern Living? So you know it’s good!

You will need:

1 cup butter, softened

1½ cups sugar

2 large eggs

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

4 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

32 ounces powdered sugar

4 teaspoons meringue powder

10-12 tablespoons water water

Black cookie icing

Mini M&M’s or candy-coated sunflower seeds

Easy, pretty, colorful, and festive — what more do you need in a Christmas cookie? Follow along with a written recipe at Southern Living.

