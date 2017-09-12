Could this new vegetarian drive-thru lure customers away from Chick-fil-A?

Who says fast food needs to make you feel sick after you eat it?

Amy’s Kitchen, the healthy frozen food brand, opened its first fast-food joint in Rohnert Park, Calif., in 2015. All the dishes at Amy’s Drive Thru are vegetarian; some are even vegan. And the prices are on par with those of other fast-food restaurants.

Business Insider’s Melia Robinson recently visited Amy’s Drive Thru after stopping at the ever-popular Chick-fil-A across the street. She compared the two restaurants’ signature dishes — Amy’s veggie burger The Amy, and Chick-fil-A’s Original Chicken Sandwich.





While both locations had pluses and minuses, Robinson decided Chick-fil-A’s sandwich was “dry,” with “a high degree of predictability,” while Amy’s “swapped in vegetarian, organic ingredients into comfort foods that I love, making it as ethical as it was delicious,” and “didn’t leave me missing meat.”

While there’s only one Amy’s Drive Thru location so far, the company plans to open six more in Northern California in the near future.