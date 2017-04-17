Cranberries with a kick: The spicy slow cooker punch will definitely keep you warm

Cranberries aren’t just for the Thanksgiving table.

If you can’t get enough of them, try this tasty spice mulled punch. It’s made in a slow cooker (our favorite appliance!), and it’s got enough of a kick to both keep you warm and help you feel better if you suffer from seasonal allergies. That makes it pretty much perfect in our book!

Be sure to serve this punch in glasses rimmed with cinnamon sugar!





Did you know: Cranberries are proven to prevent urinary tract infections, improve immune function, decrease blood pressure, and even reduce your risk of developing cancer!