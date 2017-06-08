Craving holiday pies this summer? These muffins hit the spot

When it’s not the holiday season, but you’re craving pecan pie, these delicious muffins are sure to satisfy. The perfect light alternative to pie, they won’t send you into a sugar crash.

Everything you love about pecan pie is stuffed into a compact pastry with a gooey center. Plus, these totally count as breakfast.

RELATED: Banana muffins are great on their own, but wait until you see the gooey surprise hiding inside these

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour



2 cups chopped pecans

⅔ cup butter, softened

2 eggs, beaten

Find the full recipe on The Girl Who Ate Everything.