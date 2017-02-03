Diet be damned — we’re totally having this biscuits and sausage gravy casserole for breakfast
Lemon Sugar
Food and drink

Diet be damned — we’re totally having this biscuits and sausage gravy casserole for breakfast

Article will continue after advertisement

If you’ve never eaten biscuits and gravy, you’re missing out. There’s a reason it’s a staple in most restaurants that serve breakfast.

This breakfast casserole from Lemon Sugar turns the classic dish into something that can easily be enjoyed by the whole family. It uses canned biscuits, so making it is a snap.

RELATED: Thanks to the magic of your slow cooker, you can wake up to this delicious hot breakfast

You will need:

  • 1 can large flaky biscuits
  • ½ pound ground breakfast sausage

  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2½ cups milk

Eating well is so overrated. Get the full recipe here.

Module Voice Image
Beth Sawicki, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement