Protein powder is one of the most expensive things on a dieter’s grocery list. A regular sized container can run anywhere from $20 to $50. Even if you consider just the price per serving, you still may be paying more than the cost of a daily Starbucks.


Taking a little time to make your own will save a ton of cash. And the best part is, it’ll be custom.

You can adjust your mixture to suit your tastes and dietary restrictions — make it chocolate, vanilla, vegan, or sugar-free. Mix it up even more with flavors like chocolate raspberry and peppermint vanilla. Plus, it’ll be free of all the extra chemicals and preservatives.

Fit Life Creative shares a plant-based recipe, but you can always substitute something else for the protein source. Try whey, pea, or hemp powders, plus whatever flavor add-ins you want.

You will need:

  • ⅓ cup steel cut oats
  • ⅓ cup milled flax seed
  • ⅓ cup chia seeds
  • ⅓ cup red quinoa
  • 2 tsp cinnamon

Watch to find out exactly how to make your own protein powder.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
