Protein powder is one of the most expensive things on a dieter’s grocery list. A regular sized container can run anywhere from $20 to $50. Even if you consider just the price per serving, you still may be paying more than the cost of a daily Starbucks.





Taking a little time to make your own will save a ton of cash. And the best part is, it’ll be custom.

You can adjust your mixture to suit your tastes and dietary restrictions — make it chocolate, vanilla, vegan, or sugar-free. Mix it up even more with flavors like chocolate raspberry and peppermint vanilla. Plus, it’ll be free of all the extra chemicals and preservatives.

Fit Life Creative shares a plant-based recipe, but you can always substitute something else for the protein source. Try whey, pea, or hemp powders, plus whatever flavor add-ins you want.

You will need:

⅓ cup steel cut oats

⅓ cup milled flax seed

⅓ cup chia seeds

⅓ cup red quinoa

2 tsp cinnamon

Watch to find out exactly how to make your own protein powder.