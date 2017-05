Now is the peak of the asparagus season. Don’t leave it to just lunch or dinner. With this asparagus and eggs recipe, it can be part of breakfast, or breakfast for dinner.

With only a few ingredients and less than 15 minutes, this meal from Naturally Ella will be ready.

You will need:

5 to 6 stalks asparagus

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1/4 cupĀ cheese

Pepper, for topping



Get the full recipe here.