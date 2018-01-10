Menu
1 week of dinners for $100
Elissa the Mom is teaming up with Rare partner Clark to bring you a week’s worth of quick, easy, healthy and family-friendly meals for only about $100.


As a working mom of two, I know it isn’t always easy or financially practical to make a home-cooked dinner every single night. That’s why I’m so excited to share these $20 dinners with you! They’re all simple to make, they’re reasonably healthy, and they’re totally affordable to boot.

It’s time to get messy! I’m a Southern girl, so I appreciate a good barbecue chicken sandwich, and this one is especially good.

You will need:

  • Shredded chicken
  • Buns (I used brioche)
  • Bread and butter pickles
  • Toppings of your choice — I used:
    • Purple onion
    • Cucumbers
    • Gorgonzola
  • Barbecue sauce

Rotisserie chicken is cheap (especially at Costco), but for these recipes, I chose to make my own shredded chicken. I bought a ton of breasts and thighs at the grocery store and cooked them in my Crock-Pot on low for six to eight hours. If you plan to do this, be sure to add chicken broth, salt and pepper to the chicken before it cooks.

(These are so good, Tyson had to snap a picture.)

A few thoughts:

  • Almost every ingredient in this dish is left over from earlier in the week. This one is definitely under $20.
  • The Gorgonzola really ties this whole sandwich together, in my opinion.
  • I highly recommend Sticky Fingers barbecue sauce, but you’re welcome to use whatever you’d like!

Who doesn’t love a barbecue chicken sandwich? This one takes no time at all to make, thanks to all the leftovers. And if you want to make it more toddler friendly (and I definitely do, as my kids are only 3 and 4), just deconstruct the sandwich.

1 week of dinners for $100

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

