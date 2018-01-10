1 week of dinners for $100

Elissa the Mom is teaming up with Rare partner Clark to bring you a week’s worth of quick, easy, healthy and family-friendly meals for only about $100.





As a working mom of two, I know it isn’t always easy or financially practical to make a home-cooked dinner every single night. That’s why I’m so excited to share these $20 dinners with you! They’re all simple to make, they’re reasonably healthy, and they’re totally affordable to boot.

It’s time to get messy! I’m a Southern girl, so I appreciate a good barbecue chicken sandwich, and this one is especially good.

You will need:

Shredded chicken

Buns (I used brioche)

Bread and butter pickles

Toppings of your choice — I used: Purple onion Cucumbers Gorgonzola

Barbecue sauce

Rotisserie chicken is cheap (especially at Costco), but for these recipes, I chose to make my own shredded chicken. I bought a ton of breasts and thighs at the grocery store and cooked them in my Crock-Pot on low for six to eight hours. If you plan to do this, be sure to add chicken broth, salt and pepper to the chicken before it cooks.

A few thoughts:

Almost every ingredient in this dish is left over from earlier in the week. This one is definitely under $20.

The Gorgonzola really ties this whole sandwich together, in my opinion.

I highly recommend Sticky Fingers barbecue sauce, but you’re welcome to use whatever you’d like!

Who doesn’t love a barbecue chicken sandwich? This one takes no time at all to make, thanks to all the leftovers. And if you want to make it more toddler friendly (and I definitely do, as my kids are only 3 and 4), just deconstruct the sandwich.

