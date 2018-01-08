Elissa the Mom is teaming up with Rare partner Clark to bring you a week’s worth of quick, easy, healthy and family-friendly meals for only about $100.





As a working mom of two, I know it isn’t always easy or financially practical to make a home-cooked dinner every single night. That’s why I’m so excited to share these $20 dinners with you! They’re all simple to make, they’re reasonably healthy, and they’re totally affordable to boot.

Start your week of recipes with this delicious chicken spaghetti special.

You will need:

Shredded chicken

Angel hair pasta

Pasta sauce

Fresh Parmesan

Fresh basil

Olive oil

Salt

Rotisserie chicken is cheap (especially at Costco), but for these recipes, I chose to make my own shredded chicken. I bought a ton of breasts and thighs at the grocery store and cooked them in my Crock-Pot on low for six to eight hours. If you plan to do this, be sure to add chicken broth, salt and pepper to the chicken before it cooks.

A few thoughts:

I like top-shelf pasta sauce, but use whatever brand you’d like. You can even make your own !

! Because I hate doing extra dishes, I don’t heat up the sauce before I add it to the chicken. Again, do whatever you want.

Some people don’t believe in breaking pasta noodles. But as far as I’m concerned, kids don’t care.

There you have it — a healthy and painless Monday night dinner that everyone in the family will love. And, best of all, you can eat the leftovers for lunch the next day.

