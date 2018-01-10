1 week of dinners for $100

Elissa the Mom is teaming up with Rare partner Clark to bring you a week’s worth of quick, easy, healthy and family-friendly meals for only about $100.





As a working mom of two, I know it isn’t always easy or financially practical to make a home-cooked dinner every single night. That’s why I’m so excited to share these $20 dinners with you! They’re all simple to make, they’re reasonably healthy, and they’re totally affordable to boot.

Let’s end this week of cheap eating with a little treat. If you’re craving buffalo wings, but you want to save money (and calories), these buffalo chicken stuffed sweet potatoes should do the trick.

You will need:

Shredded chicken

Sweet potatoes

Onions (I used purple and green)

Gorgonzola

Greek yogurt

Buffalo sauce

Rotisserie chicken is cheap (especially at Costco), but for these recipes, I chose to make my own shredded chicken. I bought a ton of breasts and thighs at the grocery store and cooked them in my Crock-Pot on low for six to eight hours. If you plan to do this, be sure to add chicken broth, salt and pepper to the chicken before it cooks.

A few thoughts:

The hot buffalo sauce is everything in this recipe!

The potatoes can be baked or microwaved. If you’re making several, I suggest baking them all at once.

If you don’t like Gorgonzola, Tyson recommends using ranch. Take that advice as you will.

Honestly, this recipe made me a little skeptical. But I worried for nothing. It’s by far my favorite recipe from the week, and I will definitely be making this for my family!

