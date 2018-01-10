Menu
1 week of dinners for $100 | My messy BBQ chicken sandwich is just as good as one from a restaurant
Elissa the Mom is teaming up with Rare partner Clark to bring you a week’s worth of quick, easy, healthy and family-friendly meals for only about $100.


As a working mom of two, I know it isn’t always easy or financially practical to make a home-cooked dinner every single night. That’s why I’m so excited to share these $20 dinners with you! They’re all simple to make, they’re reasonably healthy, and they’re totally affordable to boot.

Let’s end this week of cheap eating with a little treat. If you’re craving buffalo wings, but you want to save money (and calories), these buffalo chicken stuffed sweet potatoes should do the trick.

You will need:

  • Shredded chicken
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Onions (I used purple and green)
  • Gorgonzola
  • Greek yogurt
  • Buffalo sauce

Rotisserie chicken is cheap (especially at Costco), but for these recipes, I chose to make my own shredded chicken. I bought a ton of breasts and thighs at the grocery store and cooked them in my Crock-Pot on low for six to eight hours. If you plan to do this, be sure to add chicken broth, salt and pepper to the chicken before it cooks.

(“And I’ll be using ranch.” -Tyson)

A few thoughts:

  • The hot buffalo sauce is everything in this recipe!
  • The potatoes can be baked or microwaved. If you’re making several, I suggest baking them all at once.
  • If you don’t like Gorgonzola, Tyson recommends using ranch. Take that advice as you will.

Honestly, this recipe made me a little skeptical. But I worried for nothing. It’s by far my favorite recipe from the week, and I will definitely be making this for my family!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
1 week of dinners for $100 | My messy BBQ chicken sandwich is just as good as one from a restaurant

1 week of dinners for $100 | I whipped up this super healthy and delicious chicken salad in just 5 minutes

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken spaghetti special is as quick and easy as it is delicious

